Drew McIntyre Attacks Jimmy Uso On WWE Smackdown

Drew McIntyre showed up on WWE Smackdown to take out Jimmy Uso. Friday night’s show saw Uso open things up, coming out on crutches to talk about how with WarGames behind them, he needs to figure out what’s head of him. He noted that his broken toe aside, 2025 was going to be a big year for him and laid out some high possibilities including the Royal Rumble, a US Title run and more.

Uso was interrupted when Drew McIntyre came in and laid him out with a Claymore Kick, continuing his assault on those who allied with CM Punk and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames. He began to beat on Uso until Nick Alids and other officials showed up, after which McIntyre calmly left with a livid Aldis.

NEW YEAR, NEW UCE! 🗣️ Jimmy Uso is planning on shaking things up in 2025… 👀

#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yBcQg0b6Nh — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2024