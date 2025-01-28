Drew McIntyre Blames WWE Hell In A Cell Defeat To CM Punk On Blood Loss

Drew McIntyre had a lengthy program with CM Punk in 2024 that ended at WWE Bad Blood in a Hell in a Cell match. McIntyre spoke with The Scottish Sun Sport for a new interview. Here are the highlights:

On whether he will take out Punk in the Royal Rumble: “Yeah, I made it clear, if he gets in the way at the Royal Rumble, I’m going to take him out. I’m not going to actively target him right now because the truth is, I was trying to take him out for the benefit of everybody. Guy’s a cancer, he plays the part of a hero for the people so well but the truth is, it’s just all about himself. He doesn’t care and eventually the truth comes out, he’s a terrible person and is in it for himself and it affects everybody around him. It affects the locker room, affects the company just looking through history. I was trying to do that for everyone, my attitude now is, I’m not doing it for everybody. So when I get my chance, I’ll do it for me.”

On the Bad Blood loss: “He’s gonna get his. When he gets in my path, he’s going to get his but I have certain goals in mind now. Inevitably, he’s going to get taken out. The funny thing is, Seth and some guys have matches with him, he’s going to break again. People who are in the ring with him are going to take credit for it but it’s what happened at Hell In A Cell. I beat the hell out of him, I succumbed to blood loss. I didn’t get beaten by him, I got beaten by not enough blood left in my body’s that point. But, I damaged him badly and his body’s going to collapse on him eventually. It was me that done it, but as usual, someone else will get the credit for something I did. It’s just the way things go for Drew McIntyre.”