– During last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor to secure the final slot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match set for next month. Drew McIntyre later commented on the lineup for the match via social media, which you can view below.

Drew McIntyre shared a photo featuring five armed soldiers, along with one individual dressed like a clown, also holding an automatic weapon.

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto is scheduled for Saturday, March 1. The premium live event will be held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and streamed on Netflix internationally.