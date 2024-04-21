– In a new video he shared on social media, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre answered the question why didn’t he just leave after beating Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. He also addressed the recent report that he’s working with an elbow injury, confirming the rumor.

Drew McIntyre on why he didn’t just leave at WrestleMania 40: “Why didn’t you just leave, Drew? Why didn’t you just leave? Let me break it down for you. This was everything that I worked for for over 20 years. This was my moment that I’ve earned. I’m sorry that I just wanted to soak in every single second at ‘Mania, make the World Title moment last an eternity. I wanted to celebrate with my wife whose been through hell, my family who sacrificed so much, all my fans who have been through so much. 70,000 of them chanting, ‘You deserve it!’ Sorry for that. And I saw Punk. And I admit, I got carried away. I got a little freaky on the table, but I told him I was going to rub the title in his stupid face, and like I’ve said already, I’m repeating for those that hear but don’t listen, I’m a man of my word.”

On CM Punk attacking him: “I was within striking distance on purpose, and he didn’t raise one finger until I was distracted and insulted me like the coward that he is. Some of you support him despite that incident and the amount of proof over the years that Punk became a selfish monster that idiot is. So for those who ask why I didn’t just leave, if you ever amount to anything, just remember, by your own logic, you’re not allowed to enjoy the moment.”

On his injury: “And oh yeah, the internet is telling the truth. I’ve said it in interviews already. I am hurt. But I keep pushing through because I’m not a pathetic, coward little b**** like CM Punk!”