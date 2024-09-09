Drew McIntyre Happy To See Raj Dhesi Find Success Following WWE Exit

Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on Raj Dhesi (the former Jinder Mahal)’s success since he was released from WWE. Dhesi has been busy since he exited the company in April, and McIntyre said in an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet that it’s something he’s happy to see. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Dhesi’s success on the indies: “I am so happy for Jinder, and I knew he’d hit the ground running and kill it. He’s already picked up multiple championships, and when you see him in a clip, it’s like that’s the star right there. Look at that guy, look how much he stands out and so I’m so happy for his success.”

On his own time outside WWE before he returned: “I think I had to leave the company to truly find myself in ring, and especially on the microphone, find my voice, ’cause when I was younger, it was very much drilled into me and was at the time, ‘You have to say these words on the script.’ That’s all you’re thinking about when you’re out there and you’re not relaxed, you’re not present, you’re not in the moment. I don’t think I was present for 90% of my first run.”