Drew McIntyre Promises Blood In Hell in a Cell Match Tonight

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre gave his final thoughts ahead of his match with CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood tonight. McIntyre promised that there would be blood.

He said: “Here we are, driving from home to Atlanta. Bad Blood. Of course when you’re driving into Atlanta from anywhere, it means you’re going to get stuck in traffic every step of the way so this extra anger will be helpful tonight. It was ten months in the making. Ten months. I had some plans for some online carnage this week but life has a way of altering plans, so these are my final thoughts.

I’ll be honest. The last few months have been tough for Drew McIntyre professionally but the last few days have been really tough for me and my family personally. Nothing was going to stop me making this match though. Nothing. Hell in a Cell changes people. This time period has changed me. Ten months ago I was looking to be a footnote at Wrestlemania but wasn’t going to let that happen. Won the chamber. Won the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania. Won Money in the Bank. Main evented the first PLE in Scotland, then defeated CM Punk in his first singles match back in the company. Not too bad.

But tonight, going to put the finishing touches on a career best, a career year, by ending the professional wrestling career of CM Punk. It doesn’t matter if we’re on the pre-show, opening the show, halfway through the show, in the main event. Everyone can go home, love the match afterwards. I appreciate everybody getting angry, get angry for us. I ain’t angry. All that matters is that this match happens. This match ends. This thing ends tonight. The hatred dies. They got promises. Always good promises. It’s not gonna be a classic. It’s not gonna be “cinema”. Gonna be brutal. It’s gonna shorten our careers. Be mutually assured destruction and there will be blood. I apologize in advance for what people will see tonight.”