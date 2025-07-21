Drew McIntyre Says John Cena Has Ducked Him His Whole Career, Talks Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre has never had a singles match with John Cena, which McIntyre has some strong opinions about. McIntyre spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, during which he spoke about both Cena and Cody Rhodes. You can see the highliughts below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Cena: “I’ve never had a singles match with Cena, [he’s] been ducking me his entire career. Don’t know why. I’m sure he’d put a spin on it as he always does. The problem is, I can spin things back verbally these days. Maybe that’s why he’s avoiding me. I don’t know. He tore CM Punk apart that one week on the microphone with a pipe bomb. I enjoyed it, and I was like, ‘God, I’d love to come back at Cena on the microphone.’ But he’s not the same John Cena. He’s a little bitch these days. So, I don’t want John Cena. I want Cody Rhodes.”

On Rhodes: “Cody is everything, you know, basically that he says he is. I know underneath it all, you know, he has faked it till he made it, and I’ve been guilty of that in the past myself. You know, he does put the work in. He does go the extra mile in every possible way, every time. It’s not an act; that really is him, no matter what anyone thinks about it, and I have my own feelings about it. But he does work his absolute a*s off. He is that talented, and he’s earned everything he’s got. And as I mentioned, Cena’s not the same Cena, and all the stuff he’s saying. He’s just a little boy. I don’t want that.”