Drew McIntyre On What He Learned From the Undertaker, His Defining Moment of 2020

Drew McIntyre discussed learning from the Undertaker, his evolution in WWE and more in a new interview with Telegraph India. You can check out some highlights below:

On learning from The Undertaker: “I learnt tons from being around Taker. He has such an advanced wrestling IQ, that sometimes when he spoke to me, it was like a doctor speaking to someone in high school. But eventually, his lessons would kick in… The exact phrase he would use was “stop playing the wrestler, be the wrestler”. What he meant was while out there in the ring, relax, embrace the moment, and have fun. When you start having fun, the audience can feel it, and then they start having fun.”

On his evolution in WWE: “I am certainly an evolved version of myself. Physically, it seems I have eaten my previous version because I have grown so much bigger! But previously, character wise, there was something that wasn’t quite where it needed to be. But I realised that all I needed to do was relax. And that’s what I finally did. And then my real story started to come through, how I have had to keep fighting for my dreams and keep picking myself back up. I became the real Drew, and the real Drew is a bit silly, a bit sarcastic. I became relatable, because I was able to be myself.”

On his defining moment of 2020: “Just because of the gravity of the situation, it would have to be winning the WWE title. And not just because it was the first time I won that title or because I won it at the main event of WrestleMania (by beating Brock Lesnar). But also because of what was going on in the world at the time — the whole world had shut down, Covid was at its absolute peak, people had no live content to watch except WWE and WrestleMania, and I had that feel-good story right at the end of WrestleMania week, which put a lot of smiles on people’s faces. Hearing all the insanely positive feedback, millions of people being able to escape for a while through WrestleMania…, if I had to pick one moment from 2020, it would have to be WrestleMania.”

On growing up as a fan of Goldberg and facing him at the Royal Rumble: “It’s crazy! I remember my brother and I would flip between WWE and WCW, waiting for Goldberg’s matches. Then when the video games came along, I would create myself in the Create-A-Wrestler mode and fight Goldberg. I always thought I would be WWE Champion, because that was my dream, but I never thought I would be WWE Champion fighting Goldberg. It is who I need to fight to take myself and my title reign to the next level. It’s going to be an absolute war, with McIntyre and Goldberg.”