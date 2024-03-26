wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre On Dealing WIth Potential Backlash For His In-Character Comments
March 26, 2024 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre has been quite outspoken since turning heel, and he recently addressed the potential for backlash regarding his comments. McIntyre has had a number of times where he’s spoken his mind about CM Punk and others, and he spoke about the notion that people might take issue with what he says during an appearance on the Masked Man Show.
“Yeah, and I’ll hear people out,” McIntyre replied (per Fightful). “If they have a point, I’ll say, ‘Okay, I see your point.’ If I disagree, I’ll say, ‘I don’t care. What are you going to do, beat me up?’ It ain’t Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley.”
McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.
