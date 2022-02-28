Drew McIntyre Shares His Initial Reaction To Madcap Moss’ Scary Bump At WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on In The Kliq, and the former WWE Champion shared his reaction to the scary spot in his match with Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber. Here’s what McIntyre had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Drew McIntyre on his initial reaction to the scary spot in his match against Madcap Moss: “I didn’t realize how bad it was, but I saw the clip back. I understand that, let’s just say, he zigged when he should have zagged. The move didn’t go the way it’s supposed to go. I was aware of that, but I did not realize how bad it was. And the fact that you know, he was okay. I did double-check that. I could see it in his eyes he was good. He was double-checking to make sure he could finish the match and after the fact, the necessary precautions were taken, and thankfully now he’s all good.”

On the dangers that come with being a pro wrestler and being happy that Moss wasn’t injured: “That’s the thing about this job, all it takes is one second and everything can, everything can change. And people have their opinions on wrestling, etc, but we were out there. You know, live-action stuntmen, you know, putting on those high-end contests that were trained at such a high level that you don’t think twice about it. Like, when you’re watching it because everybody’s so good at what they do, but sometimes in those moves, if one thing goes wrong, if somebody tucks when that’s not the plan, horrible things like that can happen. I’m just very thankful that he’s okay.”