Madcap Moss Reportedly OK After Scary Bump at WWE Elimination Chamber

– PWInsider has an update on Madcap Moss following his match with Drew McIntyre at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Moss took a scary bump during the match when he appeared to land on his head during an inverted Alabama Slam from McIntyre.

According to the report, Madcap Moss appeared to be doing okay after the match. The medical staff reportedly checked out Moss after the match, and he appeared to be fine after it was over. McIntyre won their No DQ, Falls Count Anywhere Match at the event.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is still ongoing and being held at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can check out 411’s live coverage here.