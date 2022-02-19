Join 411’s Live WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411's WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Report.



Kickoff Show Match

Rey Mysterio w/ Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz



Miz takes the fight to Mysterio to start, but Mysterio sends Miz to the ropes with a hurricanrana. Mysterio goes for the 619, but Miz slides to the outside to avoid contact. Mysterio hits his sliding splash on the outside, and Dominik rolls Miz back into the ring. Mysterio goes to work with mounted punches in the corner before heading up top, but Miz hits the ropes and ties up Mysterio in the tree of woe. Miz lands a volley of kicks in the corner and then catapults Mysterio neck-first into the bottom rope. The action spills to the outside, and Miz slams Mysterio into the barricade before rolling him back into the ring. Miz locks in a rear chin lock on the mat, but Mysterio fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with elbow shots to the gut. Miz goes after Dominik, but Dominik lands a shot behind the referee’s back. Miz levels Mysterio with a big boot, but Mysterio catches him with a back elbow shot. Mysterio posts Miz in the corner, but Miz goes for a sunset flip, but Mysterio rolls through and rolls up Miz for a two count. Miz whips Mysterio to the apron, but Mysterio this a slingshot sunset flip, but Miz rolls through into a low DDT for a two count of his own. Mysterio ducks a Big Boot and blocks a Skull Crushing Finale. Mysterio hits the 619 and heads up top, but Miz rolls out of the ring. Miz grabs a steel chair, but Mysterio flies over the top rope and takes out Miz on the outside. Miz fakes a chair attack from Dominik to get Dominik ejected from ringside, but when Miz heads back to the ring, Mysterio catches him with a rollup for the three count. After the match, Miz attacks Mysterio, but Dominik charges back to the ring and teams up with Rey to dispatch Miz.

Match Result: Rey Mysterio defeats the Miz with a roll up pin.

Match Length: 9:23

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg followed by a video package for the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship.



Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Goldberg



Reigns and Goldberg lock up to start, and Goldberg begins to take control, but Reigns catches Goldberg with a stiff shot to the jaw. Reigns head butts Goldberg and tosses him to the outside. Reigns slams Goldberg’s head into the announce table, but Goldberg fights back and whips Reigns into the barricade. Goldberg rolls Reigns back into the ring but immediately eats a right hand. Reigns hits the ropes and charges at Goldberg, but Goldberg catches him with a spear. Goldberg sets up for the Jackhammer, but Reigns counters into a uranage. Reigns follows up with the Superman punch and goes for a spear, but Goldberg catches Reigns with a second spear of his own. Goldberg again goes for the Jackhammer, but Reigns counters into the guillotine. Goldberg drives Reigns into the corner, but Reigns maintains the hold and drags Goldberg down to the mat. Goldberg refuses to tap, but he passes out in the guillotine, and the referee calls for the bell.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats Goldberg with the guillotine.

Match Length: 6:02

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Elimination Chamber Match for the Raw Women’s Championship Number One Contendership is up next.