Drew McIntyre Teases Special Project From BT Sport Debuting Before Clash at the Castle

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter yesterday, teasing a “special” project that will debut ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle that he’s been working on with BT Sport and his wife. You can see the teaser photos and post he shared below.

Drew McIntyre wrote, “I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away.”

McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle on September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.