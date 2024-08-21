wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre on His Tense Rivalry With Seth Rollins
– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, Drew McIntyre discussed his onscreen rivalry with Seth Rollins and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Drew McIntyre on his rivalry with Seth Rollins: “I mean, personally it can get a little bit tense at time, as I said on TV to his face — and I mean it — that our rivalry is based, you know, in a professional sense. We get together, we push each other to have the best match possible, the best interview possible, whatever the situation is.”
On how he gets the best results when he’s angry: “That’s when I get the best results out of people, because I know I operate the best when I’m angry.”
Drew McIntyre defeated CM Punk earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. McIntyre and Punk will face each other agin in a Strap Match later this month at WWE Bash in Berlin. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 at Berlin’s Uber Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.
