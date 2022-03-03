Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin Added to Wrestlemania Saturday

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre will finally get his hands on Happy Corbin as they will fight at night one of Wrestlemania. The event happens on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s a little joke for you: A Scottish Warrior walks into a WWE ring hell-bent on getting retribution … can’t remember the rest without consulting Madcap Moss’ joke book, but however it goes, Happy Corbin might not be laughing after he goes one-on-one against Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania Saturday. Ba-Dum-Tss.

After suffering a two-on-one backstage attack from Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1, McIntyre made a shocking return from a severe neck injury months earlier than expected to nearly win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match.

Although McIntyre eliminated Corbin and Moss during the free-for-all, the former WWE Champion made it clear that he wasn’t finished extracting his vengeance on the slapstick duo. Instead, McIntyre battled through interference by Corbin to conquer Madcap Moss in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Less than a week later, he defeated Moss again on SmackDown and has now cemented a showdown against Corbin at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Don’t miss the showdown pitting McIntyre against Corbin in the first night of WrestleMania 38, a two-night event, steaming live on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, beginning at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Here’s the updated lineup:

Night One

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Night Two

* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Night Undetermined

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi