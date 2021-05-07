Drew McIntyre Thinks WrestleMania Backlash Could Be His Last Shot At WWE Title

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, and among the topics he discussed was the thinking behind why it could be his last chance at winning back the WWE Championship.

When asked about getting another shot at the championship, McIntyre admitted that he thought it would be his last shot at the WWE title given the magnitude of the match:

“More than likely. You know it’s a big match. I was in there with Lashley, been in there a couple of times with him. He’s physical, like the way I wrestle, the way Sheamus wrestles and the way Braun wrestles. I’m really excited about the three of us getting together. I know we are gonna put on a spectacle. It’s gonna be a heck of a match and if Drew McIntyre isn’t able to pull off the big one and regain my title, maybe it’s another moment. So, I hope I pull off the big one, but if the worse is to happen, it’s not gonna deter me in anyway,” said McIntyre.

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on May 16 and will stream live on Peacock at 7 PM ET.