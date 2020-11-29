Duane ‘Gillberg’ Gill Out of Hospital & Recovering at Home, GoFundMe Raising Money for Medical Bills

– As previously reported, James Ellsworth announced on social media that former WWE talent Duane Gill, aka Gillberg, suffered a heart attack last week. At the time, Ellsworth stated that Gillberg was out of intensive care and doing fine. Ellsworth shared another update on Duane Gill today, noting that he is now home and recovering after his hospitalization, which you can see below.

Ellsworth wrote earlier today, “Saw my buddy #Gillberg today. He’s home recovering and doing well!.” Additionally, a GoFundMe page has begun to raise money for Gill’s medical and living expenses (via Fightful).