Dustin Rhodes Commemorates 17 Years Of Sobriety
May 19, 2025 | Posted by
AEW star Dustin Rhodes is celebrating 17 years of sobriety today. Rhodes posted to his Twitter account to commemorate the milestone on Monday, as you can see below.
Rhodes wrote:
“Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me!”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to Rhodes on achieving the milestone.
Huge day for me! Thank you God for saving me from drugs and alcohol. Happy 17th birthday to me!#CleanIsCool #17yrs #KeepSteppin pic.twitter.com/8BQwj69CL9
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) May 19, 2025