Dustin Rhodes On Why He Doesn’t Look at NXT as Competition, His Double or Nothing Match With Cody

– Dustin Rhodes spoke with the Austin Chronicle for a new interview discussing his work in AEW, Dynamite going up against NXT and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On being ready to retire at the end of his WWE run: “I lost my passion. It was a couple of years of me sitting on the sidelines, when we’re so creative as artists. You want to perform, and you’re not allowed to.”

On taking a while to get over as Goldust: “I didn’t want to step outside the box too much, and that kept it from being successful for the first six months. Once I stepped outside of the box and did something that was very uncomfortable for me to do, it worked. Well, shit, why didn’t I do that from the beginning?”

On his face paint: “From day one, I’ve never let anyone paint my face. I’ve always done it myself. I’m an artist, so it’s easier for me to experiment and do things from my own design.”

On AEW Dynamite and NXT going head-to-head: “I don’t look at it as competition. I look at it as us putting on the best television show that we possibly can.”

On bleeding in his match with Cody at Double or Nothing: “It’d been a while since I’d done it, so it was a little more than I would have liked…Cody even asked, ‘Do you want to stop now?’ and I went, ‘Hell no, let’s keep going.'”