Dustin Rhodes Praises Swerve Strickland As A ‘Generational Talent’

Dustin Rhodes put over Swerve Strickland on social media, praising the AEW World Champion as a “generational talent.” Rhodes posted to Twitter to promote Strickland’s match with Roderick Strong on this week’s Dynamite, writing:

“From 1st hand experience, @swerveconfident is in a different category. A generational talent who is as tough as they come. #HouseCall ain’t no joke…..it will rattle your brains like scrambled eggs. @roderickstrong is also a man of strict work ethic, who is himself a force. With his ability to tie you up in a knot….I’d say we are getting a PPV caliber matchup Wednesday on #AEWDynamite #RoddyVsSwerve

#WorkHorseChampion”

Strickland won the AEW World Championship at Dynasty earlier this year.

https://x.com/dustinrhodes/status/1797413482679144898