Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & Von Erichs Victorious On AEW All In: Zero Hour

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata and the Von Erichs picked up a 10-man tag team win on the AEW All In: Zero Hour show. The five men defeated Cage of Agony and the Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the pre-show, with Rhodes pinning Taven after a Swanton Bomb by Guevara.

The heels attacked the babyfaces after the match, after which Kevin Von Erich got in the ring and locked Taven in the Iron Claw. The Von Erichs, Rhodes, Guevara, and Shibata all locked in their own Iron Claws right after.