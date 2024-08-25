wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata & Von Erichs Victorious On AEW All In: Zero Hour
Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Katsuyori Shibata and the Von Erichs picked up a 10-man tag team win on the AEW All In: Zero Hour show. The five men defeated Cage of Agony and the Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the pre-show, with Rhodes pinning Taven after a Swanton Bomb by Guevara.
The heels attacked the babyfaces after the match, after which Kevin Von Erich got in the ring and locked Taven in the Iron Claw. The Von Erichs, Rhodes, Guevara, and Shibata all locked in their own Iron Claws right after.
.@sammyguevara incoming! #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/KMEmTNLm7n
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
THE VON ERICH CLAW IN WEMBLEY!!#AEWAllIn #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/i5Go0vRoHJ
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW All In: Texas Announcement Is About TV Negotiations
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio