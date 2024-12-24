wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Signs New Multi-Year Contract With AEW
Dustin Rhodes has announced that he’s signed a new multi-year deal with AEW. Rhodes took to Twitter to announce the news on Monday, as you can see below. He wrote:
“Today I have signed a new multi yr contract with @AEW
I want to thank my boss @TonyKhan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been through in all my yrs. Lost my passion and found it again HERE in @AEW at the first Double Or Nothing. Did not expect this One Last Ride to last as long as it has, and man, what a run I have had.
I will finish my career here at #AEW as I feel it is home to me. I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply.
I want to thank the fans for all of your support. I want to thank the men and women in the locker rooms we have shared and created magic together. I want to thank @TonyKhan for believing in me and relying on me in so many ways. I won’t let you down.
I love it here in #AEW and can’t wait to see where the next few yrs take me. Thank you all for your constant love and support, and Thank you to @aew! And last but not least, I want to thank my family for their support. They are the true rockstars!!
I AM ONCE AGAIN #AllElite
#OneLastRide #KeepSteppin”
Rhodes made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing 2019 and signed a contract in August of that year. He is the current co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championships and ROH World Trios Tag Team Championships.
