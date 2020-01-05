wrestling / News
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match Between Gallus & Undisputed Era Announced For NXT
January 5, 2020 | Posted by
– One of the big first-round matches in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set for this week’s episode. WWE announced Sunday morning that the NXT UK Tag Team Champions in Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) will take on the NXT Tag Team Champions in The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) in round one.
That match joins Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons as dirst-round Dusty Classic matches for this week. The episode will air live on Wednesday on USA Network.
BREAKING: #WWENXT's #UndisputedERA @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish will battle #NXTUK's #GALLUS @WolfgangYoung & @m_coffey90 this Wednesday in the first round of the #DustyClassic!
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material