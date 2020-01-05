Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match Between Gallus & Undisputed Era Announced For NXT

– One of the big first-round matches in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set for this week’s episode. WWE announced Sunday morning that the NXT UK Tag Team Champions in Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) will take on the NXT Tag Team Champions in The Undisputed ERA (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) in round one.

That match joins Imperium (Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. The Forgotten Sons as dirst-round Dusty Classic matches for this week. The episode will air live on Wednesday on USA Network.