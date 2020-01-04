Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match Set For This Week’s NXT

– WWE has announced the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Saturday that Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) will battle the Forgotten Sons in the first round on Wednesday’s episode.

The preview reads:

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will begin this Wednesday with NXT UK’s Imperium, represented by Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner, taking on The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler.

Imperium is out to prove that their brand of wrestling is superior and show the world why the mat is sacred, while Blake & Cutler want to ensure that they are forgotten no more. Whose hard-nosed brand of battle will prove superior? Find out when the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off on NXT, live this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!