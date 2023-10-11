wrestling / News
Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 10, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will host the 2023 iteration of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. AEW announced on tonight’s show that the Battle Royale, which has been previously won by MJF, will take place on next Wednesday’s episode. The winner of the match will then face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will air live on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Triple H Taking Over Creative Side of WWE Again, Vince McMahon ‘Backing Off’
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds
- Eric Bischoff On Why CM Punk Wouldn’t Have The Problems In WWE That He Had In AEW
- Details On Rumor Of Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Again, Vince McMahon Not Being Involved