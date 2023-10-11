Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will host the 2023 iteration of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. AEW announced on tonight’s show that the Battle Royale, which has been previously won by MJF, will take place on next Wednesday’s episode. The winner of the match will then face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will air live on TBS.