wrestling / News
Earl Hebner Says He Was Asked About Refereeing Ric Flair’s Last Match
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
Earl Hebner was asked about potentially serving as the referee for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and says he wishes he could have done it. Hebner revealed during a K&S Virtual Signing that he was asked if he was interested in refereeing the bout but was unable to due to his medical state at the time.
“I wish I had refereed the Ric Flair match, the last match,” he said (per Fightful). “I wasn’t well at the time. I was asked if I would be interested in doing it, but after my operation, I couldn’t do it.”
Ric Flair’s Last Match took place took place at the end of July, though Flair said on social media today that he’ll “never retire.”
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
- EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring