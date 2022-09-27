Earl Hebner Says He Was Asked About Refereeing Ric Flair’s Last Match

Earl Hebner was asked about potentially serving as the referee for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and says he wishes he could have done it. Hebner revealed during a K&S Virtual Signing that he was asked if he was interested in refereeing the bout but was unable to due to his medical state at the time.

“I wish I had refereed the Ric Flair match, the last match,” he said (per Fightful). “I wasn’t well at the time. I was asked if I would be interested in doing it, but after my operation, I couldn’t do it.”

Ric Flair’s Last Match took place took place at the end of July, though Flair said on social media today that he’ll “never retire.”