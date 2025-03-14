wrestling / News
Early PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Revolution, Updated Attendance
March 14, 2025 | Posted by
AEW held their annual Revolution PPV this past Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the early PPV numbers are in. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show had the company’s biggest PPV numbers since All In. First-week estimates are between 135,000 to 140,000 buys.
Meanwhile, the show had an attendance of 11,435, with over 10,000 paid. The gate was reportedly close to a million.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- JBL Explains Why the John Cena Heel Turn Isn’t on the Same Level as Hulk Hogan’s
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out