Early PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Revolution, Updated Attendance

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

AEW held their annual Revolution PPV this past Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the early PPV numbers are in. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show had the company’s biggest PPV numbers since All In. First-week estimates are between 135,000 to 140,000 buys.

Meanwhile, the show had an attendance of 11,435, with over 10,000 paid. The gate was reportedly close to a million.

