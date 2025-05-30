Early PPV Estimates, Attendance For AEW Double or Nothing

This past Sunday, All Elite Wrestling held their annual AEW Double or Nothing event in Glendale, Arizona. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the early PPV estimates for the show are around 122,000 to 130,000. This would be lower than Revolution back in March, but higher than Dynasty in April. It’s down from 2023 (the most successful Double or Nothing) and slightly down from last year.

The attendance ended up being 8,179.