Early Previews For WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, WWE MMC, & More

Here are the previews for this week’s WWE 205 Live, NXT UK, NXT TV, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and Total Divas…

WWE Mixed Match Challenge

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley

* R-Truth and Carmella vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

WWE 205 Live

* Buddy Murphy vs. Mark Andrews

* TJP vs. Gran Metalik

NXT UK 3PM ET

* Danny Burch challenges Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers make an emphatic statement.

NXT UK 4PM ET

* Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan and Ashton Smith combat Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers in the main event. Trent Seven confronts Zack Gibson.

NXT TV

* Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Lacey Evans vs. Karissa Rivera

Total Divas

“A girls bonding trip to Lake Tahoe quickly escalates in a heated fight between Lana and Paige, whose pent-up issues finally surface. While the Bellas, Nattie and Nia try to have Paige and Lana hash things out in Tahoe, Trinity catches up with family and friends in Atlanta without Jon, where she admits that she’s torn between a city she calls home and the man she loves.”