EC3 and Adam Scherr Announce Launch Of Control Your Narrative Promotion

It was reported earlier this month that the ‘Control Your Narrative’ project from EC3 and Adam Scherr was set to produce two live events next month. Now the two have announced that they are launching their own promotion based around the concept, which will include televised content. Here’s the press release:

CYN: Live announces first two LIVE EVENTS

3/5 ORLANDO, FL

3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)

Visit www.ControlYourNarrative.co for TICKETS/INFORMATION

“Now that I have your attention, here’s the truth.” – ec3

The “Control Your Narrative” concept has manifested itself from an idea, to a movement, to a live touring/televised wrestling company.

“We, collectively as wrestlers, can no longer wait. We can not wait on companies that answer only to share holders. Companies where billionaires collect talent as “toys.” Companies that fire their entire roster for the mistakes their office made. Companies that are complacent in presentation.

Companies where talent sit in the back, and say “nothing matters.”

To create true change, you have to be bold. You have to bet on yourself. With CYN, talent bet on themselves.” -ec3

What has started as a self produced, independently crafted concept focused on character development/wrestling through a “cinematic lens,” Control Your Narrative and their “Free The Narrative” series was created by ec3 and his partner Jedediah Koszewski in April of 2020.

“The world was changing and everyone felt fear and anxiety. When you only have questions, and there are no answers, the best therapy is to create.” – Koszewski

“The talent that has reached out, wanting to create with us, wanting to control their narrative has been humbling. It’s an honor to be able to help tell their story.”

One of these talent is the former Universal Champion “Braun Strowman,” now known by his birth name Adam Scherr.

“I was so impressed with what Control Your Narrative was creating, that I told ec3 and JC how much it inspired me. How much I would like to create with them one day.

The next day I was released from my contract. Things happen for a reason. Preproduction of “Free The Narrative II: The Monster in us All” began immediately.

This is what’s next.” – Scherr

All talent featured in CYN have asked to be a part of the project. These competitors range from known to unknown and include names like Matt Cardona, Moose, Jon Skyler, Matt Sydal, Marina Shafir, Westin Blake, Matt Taven and more.

Opportunity awaits for up and comers through CYN’s “Project Initiation” (seminars hosted prior to CYN Live Events.)

On 3/31 CYN: Dallas, the much anticipated debut of Killer Kross takes place.

“If you want to Control Your Narrative, all you have to do is knock.” – ec3

At CYN there is no corporate hierarchy. There are no deep-pocketed investors wanting to use the sport simply to profit. There are no contracts, or political agendas. There is only passion to create with the platform for a talent to “become who they are supposed to be.”

The one thing missing for CYN to “become who they are supposed to be” was a proper platform and network distribution. That has been achieved.

“The Whisper Campaign has begun. Yes, CYN has a new partner. Yes, CYN has network distribution. Yes, we are very excited to take CYN to the next level.” – Koszewski

“No, we will not tell you anything further. You will learn everything you want to know at CYN: Dallas on 3/31” – Scherr

“In Control Your Narrative I speak about finding your purpose. This idea and this company will be bigger than any one person. I can’t promise anything other than my undying effort to create a platform for the right wrestlers to do what they love and provide the freedom they crave. For fans to have an intimate, unforgettable LIVE experience along with an artistic, action packed, emotional TV presentation.

Control Your Narrative is my purpose.” – ec3

For more information www.controlyournarrative.co

Instagram- @controlyournarrative

For tickets 3/05/22 CYN: Orlando

For tickets 3/31/22 CYN: Dallas

For more from Jedediah Koszewski @freethenarrator

For more from ec3 @therealec3

For more from Adam Scherr @adamscherr99

For business inquiries [email protected]

