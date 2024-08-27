EC3 & Kenzie Paige Reach One Year As NWA Champions

EC3 and Kenzie Paige are celebrating their one-year anniversary as NWA World’s Heavyweight and NWA Women’s World Champions. The NWA announced on Tuesday that the two have reached their first year with their respective titles.

The full announcement reads:

EC3, Kenzie Paige Celebrate One Year As NWA World’s Champions

It’s a milestone achievement for EC3 and Kenzie Paige! Today both celebrate one-year since winning their respective National Wrestling Alliance World’s Championships at NWA 75.

On August 31, the NWA World’s champions take their titles to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena for NWA 76. Both see action against their No. 1 contenders at NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year.

Affordable tickets to the family-friendly night of hard-hitting pro wrestling action are on sale now.

On August 27, 2023, Paige ended Kamille’s historic 812 day reign as NWA Women’s World champion. That same night, EC3 defeated Tyrus in a brutal bull rope match to claim the NWA World’s Heavyweight title.

Since their victories, both have become prolific champions, etching their places in the annals of National Wrestling Alliance history. EC3 has defended the “Ten Pounds of Gold” in six countries on four continents. Paige has taken on top contenders from NWA territories across the United States.

“Everything I do in the present is to make myself the greatest NWA champion,” EC3 told NationalWrestlingAlliance.com in a recent exclusive interview.

Since retiring Tyrus at NWA 75, EC3 has put the NWA World’s championship on the line in Japan, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia and across the United States. He’s defended the title nearly 40 times, as recently as August 24, when he successfully faced challenger Richard Holliday on an Exodus Pro show in Cleveland, OH.

“What has happened in the past has been great and historic,” he continued, “But what we can do in the future will set the tone in wrestling for a very long time.”

EC3 captured “The Ten Pounds of Gold” on August 27, 2023, in a brutal bullrope match at NWA 75.

Paige’s championship success has come closer to home, where she’s consistently turned away top contenders from the NWA and its partner promotions. In addition to joining only a handful of women to hold “The Burke” for a full year, earlier this year her Krossfire Wrestling became the first female-owned and operated, NWA-recognized territory.

“At only 22 years old, Kenzie Paige is the only Grand Slam Women’s Champion in National Wrestling Alliance history,” says Joe Galli, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

In her short career, Paige has already achieved what no competitor has before. She’s captured the NWA Women’s World, Television and World Tag Team titles in addition to winning the 2023 Burke Invitational Gauntlet.

“Kenzie’s a force of nature,” Galli continued. “By recently signing an exclusive contract, she’ll continue to make NWA history for some time to come.”

Both champions head to NWA 76 this weekend in Philadelphia. Though it has not been announced whether their titles will be on the line, each sees action against their No. 1 contenders at NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year.

Late last week, it was announced EC3 faces NWA National Champion Thom Latimer in a continuation of their seemingly never-ending feud. Likewise, Paige faces long-time rival Max the Impaler, the unified NWA World Television and Women’s TV champion.

NWA 76 brings hard-hitting pro wrestling action to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena. That night, the National Wrestling Alliance commemorates “History, Legacy and Tradition” with its biggest Signature Live Event of the year, an affordable, family-friendly celebration of its 1948 founding.

The event will be filmed to air on future episodes of Tuesday flagship broadcast NWA Powerrr. Tickets to NWA 76 are on sale now.