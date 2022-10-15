EC3 On His Feud With Thom Latimer In NWA, Wants To Bring People To Their Best

EC3 is feuding with Thom Latimer in the NWA, and he recently weighed in on the feud and his goals in the industry. The Control Your Narrative leader spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his feud with Thom Latimer:“Yeah, this definitely intrigues me, and I think Thom Latimer’s… if it’s real, people feel it. If it’s real, we as the talents feel it. I think Thom Latimer’s real story is so intriguing because I’ve known him such a long time, from FCW days and just him pegged as being a top guy in any company. He is a superstar, he low-key has moves, he has work ethic, he has the ability to, like a natural charisma about him. The guy is a first-round draft pick star, and the only thing that ever defeated him were his own demons. So he had a hard time, from WWE to IMPACT, where he battled himself, and that’s been his toughest point [until] me. But I still feel like, now that he’s on this path, he’s happy in life, he’s happy in marriage, he’s happy in his career, happiness can breed complacency, and I think for a guy like Thom Latimer to truly reach his top potential, he has to finally quell every demon he has, and if that takes me to bring them out of them, then that will be the case.”

On wanting to help talent out: “At this point, I’ve become more of an idea than just a wrestler, in my mind. I want to bring people to their best. I want them to control their narrative, to be able to tell their story. The real stories of some these talents I choose are so much intriguing than can be written and produced. Their realities are what make feel emotions and feel something within themselves. To bring their stories to the forefront in a realistic manner, that is the storytelling I’m looking to do. At the same time, I’m going through hell personally, professionally, like maybe I’m projecting my own demons onto a guy like that and using him as an escape from myself. So I think it’s very layered and go a multitude of directions. NWA allows that freedom to kind of let the talent explore their own stories because [NWA President Billy] Corgan as a leader knows we know our own selves better than anybody knows us.”

On the type of storytelling he prefers: “The storytelling I’m trying to sink my teeth into is taking things to a level where, like the first time competitors lock up, people are excited to see it because nothing’s been given away and everything’s been protected and we’re on a fully even slate, and may the best man win. There’s no unnecessary fights backstage or unnecessary hitting him with a chair or things like that, attacking him from behind or having my goons beat him up. I mean I did do that once, but I had to [send] a message. But for us to go to Hard Times 3, completely at even levels, I love that, and I wish wrestling would do that more. It makes people anticipate something.”