EC3 on the Business Failing to Build New Stars, Adam Scherr on How He’s Still Learning

– Busted Open Radio spoke to EC3 and Adam Scherr this week about the Control Your Narrative movement, wrestling needing to build young stars, and mroe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Adam Scherr on how he’s still learning about the business: “I am still learning about the business, I had no idea what it meant to be a top guy. I thought it was just awesome that I am there. From a dude that was changing tires and picking up rocks and pulling airplanes for a living, to all of a sudden working I guess the top, for the largest wrestling promotion in the world. I am just happy to be there. Mike (EC3) and I, there was something that just clicked. I like good people, I don’t care what you do in life or where you come from, if you’re a piece of sh*t, you’re a piece of sh*t and I don’t want to be around you. So, Mike has always been honest with me, truthful, and that’s a very, very hard thing to find in this business. Everybody wants to be your friend when you’re on top. I found that out when I got kicked off the top of the mountain and all of these fair-weather friends disappeared.”

EC3 on wrestling needing to build young years: “I don’t think the system failed a guy more than Westin Blake. Who, I will do, and say, and create, and drive myself, and do anything for the world to know that he is one of the top professional wrestling in this industry. Because nobody knows that except the people that have been in the ring with him. We definitely want to focus on building people. Because I think that has been a failure across all wrestling because how can we not build new stars when so many unique individuals come in? Now that I can see the bigger picture, maybe I can bring that to a young talent. A name that pops right into my head is Josh Woods from Ring Of Honor. Someone I really want to focus on building.”

On the impact he’s had on fans: “Because I see through social media interactions the power that I have to influence people’s lives. The videos of children riding to the hospital to have surgeries done, listening to my theme music. Pictures showing the kids holding my action figure being put under for anesthesia. The kids at the Special Olympics playing my music to come out and lift weights to. Things like that. Knowing that me giving up on myself, I am giving up on all those people that depend on me to help them get through the hardships in life, and that’s just selfish.”

Adam Scherr on almost quitting wrestling: “I am just so thankful that I never did. I got really close at once, not even just quitting wrestling, quitting life altogether. And I realized that the world is so important, and the world wants everybody here. The world’s going to keep turning and it wants you here because this place is amazing. I am so thankful with everything that I was able to overcome and where I am now, and that I have peace in myself.”