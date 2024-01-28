EC3 On Tyrus Passing The Torch To Him, Why Their Match Is One Of His Favorites

EC3 defeated Tyrus in the latter’s retirement match at NWA 75, and he talked about the match and more recently. The two faced off at the August PPV for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, a match that EC3 won and Tyrus retired from the ring after. The NWA Champion spoke about the match, Tyrus and more on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and a couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being Tyrus’ final opponent: “He did me a huge favor. Passing that torch, his career, bestowing me to be the one to take him out, which I will one day bestow on somebody, and that’s how we grow the business.”

On Tyrus getting criticism from wrestling fans: “Because he’s in a political atmosphere, so he’s going to alienate 50% of the people and partly because he’s been around for a while.”

On his match with Tyrus: “That match was one of my favorites but by no means is it a quote ‘good wrestling match.’ But what I wanted it to be was a Greek tragedy, and I think I accomplished that.”