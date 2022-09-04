EC3 Claims Velveteen Dream Tried To Film Wrestlers Urinating At A House Party

EC3 alleges that he once caught Velveteen Dream trying to film wrestlers as they peed without their consent. EC3 spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and during the discussion, he talked about how Clark was arrested in August on a probation violation related to possession of drug paraphernalia. You can see some highlights below:

On catching Dream trying to record wrestlers: “He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends. We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there.

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water. I’m not gonna lie to you, too, this was a late evening of partying, so maybe there were a few cocktails shared, who knows what everyone else was on. As we know, if he’ll do it [cocaine] in front of a cop, lord only knows what he’ll do behind a cop’s back.”

On his reaction to discovering the phone: “I’m like, ‘What is going on? Am I tripping?’ I shouldn’t be because I don’t do drugs that would trip me out, so I’m like, ‘This is actually happening.’ What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, I made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way. So delete, put it back, turn it back on so it looked like it was still happening… ha ha, the big elaborate ruse… I walk out of my own bathroom because this is where I live, I sit on the couch, I go and I wait, and he goes right back in the bathroom. I go back in right after that… phone’s gone. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ Here’s the problem. Unnamed talents, that I will not name, in this moment in time were probably doing other things in that bathroom, so instead of a blatant confrontation, I just said, ‘Everybody get out, I’m going to bed, go, get out.’ Select people that were there, I informed of what happened. As I was informing them, that was where I would therefore be confronting on my next step, because I wanted them to know first before. What do you do with something like this? I’m an adult male who’s been violated in his own home, in a sense, and who knows what else is going on.”