EC3 Explains Why Certain Moves Are Banned in Control Your Narrative

EC3 doesn’t allow certain moves to be used in Control Your Narrative, and he says it’s to allow them to become more effective when they actually get used. When CYN began, EC3 announced that superkicks, Canadian Destroyers, and tope suicidas were banned and he explained why in an interview with Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast.

“Part of my reality towards wrestling is how these amazing athletic moves are thrown away by overuse,” EC3 said. “They have no effectiveness. They have no reason. They have no rhyme, and these are some of the coolest ‘quote’ moves, physical feats that wrestling has to offer, and they’re just they’re thrown away.”

He continued, “So by banning them, I therefore made them far more, you know, effective than they have ever been. They mean more, and there have been super kicks on CYN Shows. Every time that’s happened, maybe the Ref’s back was turned, maybe someone got disqualified, but every time somebody got kicked in the face, they were hurt and they lost. So it works. My superkick’s work in my company.”

CYN has been on hiatus since their last tour in July, after which Braun Strowman returned to WWE. EC3 has been working for the NWA since.