ECW Alumnus Hunter Q Robbins III Passes Away

Robin Hunt, best known as ECW original Hunter Q Robbins III, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Hunt passed away over the weekend. No word on the details of his passing; he was 57 years old.

Hunt was the original manager for Sabu in ECW and also managed the Super Destroyers, The Suicide Blondes, and Jimmy Snuka. He worked a match at ECW UltraClash ’93 when he teamed with Snuka against Tod Gordon and Davey Boy Smith.

Following his exit from ECW, Hunt promoted some independent events in the Northeast US. He left the wrestling business and began producing and directing indepent films, most recently the short film Paradox which was won awards at the Hollywood Gold Awards, the Milan Gold Awards, the Movie Play International Film Festival, and the New Jersey Film Awards.

The Blue Meanie posted to Twitter to react to Hunt’s passing, writing:

“Rest In Peace ECW Original Hunter Q. Robbins III. He was cool guy every time I interacted with him. My thoughts go out to his family”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Hunt.