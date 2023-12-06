ECW’s Chris Chetti Making In-Ring Return At Create-A-Pro Frostbite 2

ECW original Chris Chetti is making his return to the ring at Create-A-Pro’s Frostbite 2 event. Create A Pro NY announced that Chetti is set to compete at the December 14th show, teaming with Brian Myers against Birds of the Sun.

The match marks Chetti’s first bout since Pro Wrestling Syndicate Super Card back in April of 2013. CAP wrote on Twitter:

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT ECW Original Chris Chetti returns to the ring for the first time in 10 years as he teams with Create A Pro founder Brian Myers against the Birds of the Sun! Email ca[email protected] to reserve your FREE spot to #Frostbite2! LIMITED SEATS REMAIN”