Eddie Kingston on Wanting the Blood & Guts Match to be in Detroit

– AEW star Eddie Kingston spoke to WXYZ.com about tonight’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Kingston stated the following when he heard Detroit as a potential location for Blood & Guts:

“Detroit, for me, feels like home. Feels like New York and where I’ve hung out and grown up, the places I’ve been in Detroit. Places like Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, they feel like home. I was asked where would I like to do it, and they gave us a bunch of dates where we could possibly do it. And I heard Detroit. I said Detroit will get it. They’d get it and will understand the violence, and they will appreciate it. I’m not knocking anywhere else, but I remember when (AEW president Tony Khan) said Detroit, my eyes lit up.”

In tonight’s Blood & Guts match, Eddie Kingston will team with Ortiz & Santana, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta against The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, and Angelo Parker). The event is being held at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.