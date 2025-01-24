Eddie Kingston has been out of action ever since breaking his leg in May 2024, but promises that he will be back. While talking to Cezar Bononi for a new training video (via Fightful), Kingston said he wasn’t done in the ring yet and was working hard on a return.

Eddie Kingston said: “I will. I never doubted that I’ll come back. No, I got more shit to do. Being the top guy in the business is still a goal. Everybody wants to do the Tokyo Dome, which I get, I want to do that too. Somehow I want to do Budokan. If I do Budokan, I’m retiring. My favorite match ever was in the Budokan. I got more shit I gotta do before I call it. You know me, once I’m done, [I’ll be in the] middle of nowhere. I don’t want to be nowhere near the business. I just got more shit I gotta do. I never doubted coming back. It’s just the work I know I have to put in, and it’s like ugh, fuck, you know what I mean? [Laughs] When the surgery first happened, I was like, yeah, I could take breaks. But now the goal I want to hit, it’s like I can’t. I don’t have time.”