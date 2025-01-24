wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Promises He Will Return, Says He’s Not Done Yet
Eddie Kingston has been out of action ever since breaking his leg in May 2024, but promises that he will be back. While talking to Cezar Bononi for a new training video (via Fightful), Kingston said he wasn’t done in the ring yet and was working hard on a return.
Eddie Kingston said: “I will. I never doubted that I’ll come back. No, I got more shit to do. Being the top guy in the business is still a goal. Everybody wants to do the Tokyo Dome, which I get, I want to do that too. Somehow I want to do Budokan. If I do Budokan, I’m retiring. My favorite match ever was in the Budokan. I got more shit I gotta do before I call it. You know me, once I’m done, [I’ll be in the] middle of nowhere. I don’t want to be nowhere near the business. I just got more shit I gotta do. I never doubted coming back. It’s just the work I know I have to put in, and it’s like ugh, fuck, you know what I mean? [Laughs] When the surgery first happened, I was like, yeah, I could take breaks. But now the goal I want to hit, it’s like I can’t. I don’t have time.”