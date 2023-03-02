Eddie Kingston ‘Quits’ AEW In Post-Dynamite Video

Eddie Kingston says that he’s quitting AEW, as noted in a video following Dynamite. Kingston competed in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite but was waylaid by Ortiz, who he fought with to the back where they had to be separated backstage.

AEW posted a new video after the match in which Kingston was asked what happened and said, “I quit AEW. Peace.” He then exited the the building.

Kingston is set to appear on the return of ROH TV tomorrow, which airs on Honor Club.