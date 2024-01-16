Eddie Kingston Vows Revenge Against Bullet Club War Dogs After NJPW Battle In the Valley

Eddie Kingston says that he’ll be back for revenge against Gabe Kidd and Bullet Club War Dogs after their match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Kingston defended his AEW Continental Crown Championship against Kidd at this past weekend’s show, which ended in a DQ and saw Kidd and his stablemates attack Kingston after the match. NJPW posted a video of Kingston commenting after the match, where he said he’d be back and bringing some friends.

“Yeah, Gabe, good,” Kingston began (per Fightful). “Good for you, boss. Good for you. Good for you that you had your friends. Good for you [laughs]. I thought I lost the fighter in me. I thought I lost the anger in me, but you brought it back out. I’m not gonna wash this [title], Gabe. This is your blood that I made, and you spit on this championship. You think I’m gonna let that go? No, I’m gonna leave that blood there, just like you leave the blood on a knife after you take someone out, I’m gonna leave this blood on this title. I’m gonna look at this title every day. Gabe, this will remind me of who I am and what I am. I’m a fighter from New York [laughs], and I’m outta my mind. I’m a manic depressive with extreme paranoia, and you bring it back.”

He continued, “Gabe, this championship was such a trophy for me, but now it’s better because it has your blood on it. It has your blood on it, so it means more now. Hey, War Puppies, you think I ain’t got friends? You think you ain’t got enemies? I’ll see you two again. Tell your boy, Finlay, he knows. He knows. Tell Gedo. He knows. I got friends, dog. I got wild Puerto Rican friends, bro [laughs]. I got friends who are called demons [laughs]. You think you’re the first ones to get crazy? You think you’re the first ones? You’re not the first and you’re not the last [laughs], but you’re not the craziest. I will be back, Gabe.”