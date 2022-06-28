Eddie Kingston Says He Doesn’t Trust Claudio Castagnoli Heading Into Blood & Guts

– In the Blood & Guts Match tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston will be teaming with an old rival in newly signed AEW star Claudio Castagnoli. Castagnoli made his AEW debut last Sunday at Forbidden Door, serving as Bryan Danielson’s replacement against Zack Sabre Jr. Castagnoli will again serve as Danielson’s replacement for Blood & Guts, meaning he and Eddie Kingston will have to team with each other. Kingston addressed the issue while speaking to MLive this week. Below are some highlights:

Eddie Kingston not trusting Claudio Castagnoli: “Of course, I didn’t like it. I don’t trust the guy. And people who say whatever they want to say about me, that I’m a hothead and I don’t let things go. I just know when I see bad people, I like to call him out on it.”

On how he plans to use the cage as a weapon: “You’re not gonna see me come off the top of the cage. I’m gonna use the cage as a weapon. I’m going to kick, I’m going to punch, I’m going to bite. I’m going to try and make you quit. It’s called ‘Blood & Guts’ for a reason. Is there gonna be blood? Most likely. Is there going to be guts? You know, we’re going to spill our guts out there in front of all y’all. It’s just a violent place (the cage) and Detroit is a violent city, so it’s just perfect.”

AEW Dynamite, featuring Blood & Guts, is scheduled for tomorrow (June 29) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.