Edge Praises Seth Rollins as the ‘R-Rated Superstar of Now’

– During the latest edition of After the Bell, WWE Hall of Famer Edge had high praise for his former rival, Seth Rollins. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Edge on Seth Rollins: “I think Seth Rollins is a guy that we’ll never be fully through with each other. I think part of the reason is that we’re so damn similar, we look at things in a very similar way. To me if I look at it, and if I make the comparisons to rosters of yesteryear, he is the Rated R-Superstar of now. He is firmly his own thing don’t get me wrong, he’s carved his own path but if you were trying to draw comparisons to previous generations which always seems to be the case, he’s in that ballpark.”

On the possibility of another match with Rollins: “We had a trilogy, doesn’t mean we can’t do more.”