wrestling / News
UPDATED: Edge Seemingly Denies He’s Cleared For WWE Return
UPDATE: So that whole rumor about Edge being cleared? Hold that thought. The Rated-R Superstar himself took to Twitter, not directly commenting specifically on any report but stating simply “No I’m not and no I’m not.”
No I’m not and no I’m not.
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019
ORIGINAL: According to a new rumor, Edge has been cleared to return to the ring for WWE. The FightOracle Twitter account, which has broken several wrestling-related stories in the past, reports that the WWE Hall of Famer has been medically cleared to return to the ring for the company.
It’s important to note that WWE has yet to make any announcements and that while there isn’t word right now on when he will step into the ring, but the account notes that he is medically cleared and under WWE contract. This comes after it was reported earlier today that Edge worked out a big deal to stay with the company after having talks with both WWE and AEW.
▶️BREAKING▶️ Edge AKA @EdgeRatedR has been medically cleared to turn to in ring competition for @WWE. No word currently on when he will wrestle but he’s medically cleared and under contract with WWE.
— Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) October 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rocky Johnson Says Ole Anderson Is The Biggest Racist In Wrestling
- Cody Wants to Buy WarGames Back From WWE, Talks Creating New Matches
- New Details on CM Punk Screen Test With FOX Sports for WWE Backstage, Punk’s Offer Not Involving Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard on Designing Yokozuna’s Look, Why Yoko Didn’t Want to Do Traditional Authentic Sumo Look