UPDATED: Edge Seemingly Denies He’s Cleared For WWE Return

UPDATE: So that whole rumor about Edge being cleared? Hold that thought. The Rated-R Superstar himself took to Twitter, not directly commenting specifically on any report but stating simply “No I’m not and no I’m not.”

No I’m not and no I’m not. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 5, 2019

ORIGINAL: According to a new rumor, Edge has been cleared to return to the ring for WWE. The FightOracle Twitter account, which has broken several wrestling-related stories in the past, reports that the WWE Hall of Famer has been medically cleared to return to the ring for the company.

It’s important to note that WWE has yet to make any announcements and that while there isn’t word right now on when he will step into the ring, but the account notes that he is medically cleared and under WWE contract. This comes after it was reported earlier today that Edge worked out a big deal to stay with the company after having talks with both WWE and AEW.