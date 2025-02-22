wrestling / News

Edris Enofe Announces That He’s Medically Cleared

February 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live Edris Enofe

Edris Enofe has announced that he’s medically cleared to compete. Enofe has been out of action since late last summer after he suffered an injury, with his most recent match having taken place on NXT Level Up on August 2024.

Enofe posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon, sharing a pic and writing:

“MEDICALLY. CLEARED.

#TheEØE #WWENXT”

No word as of yet on when Enofe will be back on NXT TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edris Enofe, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading