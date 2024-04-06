Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9 Results 4.6.24: Bussy Battles Dirty Breeze, More

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9 took place on Saturday, and the results from the show are online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Monomoth def. Aaron Rourke, Rico Gonzalez and Devon Monroe

* Jamie Lynn Senegal & Edith Surreal def. The Runway

* Trish Adora def. Karam

* BUSSY def. Dirty Breeze

* Parrow, Keita Murray, Angelo Carter, Juni Underwood & Adriel Noctis def. Ron Bass Jr, Alex Maze, Don’t Die Miles, Vert Vixen & Dillion McQueen

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Billy Dixon

* Dark Sheik def. Sonny Kiss