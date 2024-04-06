wrestling / News
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9 Results 4.6.24: Bussy Battles Dirty Breeze, More
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 9 took place on Saturday, and the results from the show are online. You can see the full results from the Triller TV-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Monomoth def. Aaron Rourke, Rico Gonzalez and Devon Monroe
* Jamie Lynn Senegal & Edith Surreal def. The Runway
* Trish Adora def. Karam
* BUSSY def. Dirty Breeze
* Parrow, Keita Murray, Angelo Carter, Juni Underwood & Adriel Noctis def. Ron Bass Jr, Alex Maze, Don’t Die Miles, Vert Vixen & Dillion McQueen
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Billy Dixon
* Dark Sheik def. Sonny Kiss
if looks could kill, I'd be dead twice. #EFFYBGB9 pic.twitter.com/EzqpYKK7Mt
— ✨️Janine✨️🤼♀️WrestleCon🔔 (@JanineJuliet) April 6, 2024
They're shifting the mothertonic slaytes and causing a 4.8 magnitude cuntquake #EFFYBGB9 pic.twitter.com/9rmrStBCNs
— kwyjibo haderach (@jaysharpmjr) April 6, 2024
WRESTLING IS HERE AND ITS FUCKING GAY!!!! ✌️💖 #EFFYBGB9 pic.twitter.com/FJBs5pfxQB
— 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖊𝖋𝖆𝖓𝖌 ✨ (@KitSabrefang) April 6, 2024
