Eight Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Style Evolved

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced eight matches for NJPW Strong Style Evolved, which happens on December 15. That includes three title matches. You can see the lineup below:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hazuki

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita

* KUSHIDA vs. Kosei Fujita vs. TJP vs. Clark Connors

* Lio Rush vs. Hechicero

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Johnnie Robbie

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Zane Jay

