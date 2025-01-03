El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. Announces Last Match For Pro Wrestling NOAH

El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. says that he’s returning to Mexico this month, with his last date for Pro Wrestling NOAH set. NOAH posted a video of Wagner following NOAH New Year Reboot in which he said his last match for the company will be on January 11th, which takes place at Korakuen Hall.

The tweet, which you can see below, quotes Wagner as saying:

“The match at Korakuen on January 11th will be my last match for NOAH. I think now is the time to go back to Mexico, recharge my batteries & become even stronger. Please come to Korakuen Hall to watch Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr’s final fight!”

Wagner has been a regular competitor for the company since 2019.