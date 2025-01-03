wrestling / News
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. Announces Last Match For Pro Wrestling NOAH
El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. says that he’s returning to Mexico this month, with his last date for Pro Wrestling NOAH set. NOAH posted a video of Wagner following NOAH New Year Reboot in which he said his last match for the company will be on January 11th, which takes place at Korakuen Hall.
The tweet, which you can see below, quotes Wagner as saying:
“The match at Korakuen on January 11th will be my last match for NOAH. I think now is the time to go back to Mexico, recharge my batteries & become even stronger. Please come to Korakuen Hall to watch Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr’s final fight!”
Wagner has been a regular competitor for the company since 2019.
.@hijodewagner: "The match at Korakuen on January 11th will be my last match for NOAH. I think now is the time to go back to Mexico, recharge my batteries & become even stronger. Please come to Korakuen Hall to watch Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr’s final fight!” pic.twitter.com/tgkAFOdaon
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- JBL Explains Why He Stopped Doing Commentary For WWE
- Bully Ray Says He Was Shocked To Hear Seth Rollins Call AEW ‘The Competition’ on WWE RAW
- Jake Atlas Explains Why Triple H Telling Him His Sexuality Didn’t Matter in WWE Bothered Him
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)