El Hijo Del Vikingo Returning to TNA At Hard To Kill
December 14, 2023 | Posted by
El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to make his return to TNA at Hard To Kill. It was announced on this week’s Impact Wrestling that Vikingo will be appearing at both Hard to Kill on January 13th and the Snake Eyes taping on January 14th.
Vikingo last appeared for Impact on the November 26th episode, teaming with the The Motor City Machine Guns to defeat Los Vipers & Trey Miguel.
BREAKING: The electrifying @vikingo_aaa makes his return to TNA at #HardToKill & #SnakeEyes on January 13 & 14 at the Palms in Las Vegas!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 15, 2023