El Hijo Del Vikingo Returning to TNA At Hard To Kill

December 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
El Hijo Del Vikingo is set to make his return to TNA at Hard To Kill. It was announced on this week’s Impact Wrestling that Vikingo will be appearing at both Hard to Kill on January 13th and the Snake Eyes taping on January 14th.

Vikingo last appeared for Impact on the November 26th episode, teaming with the The Motor City Machine Guns to defeat Los Vipers & Trey Miguel.

